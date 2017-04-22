Carter, Yankees Jump On Pirates Late In 11-5 Win

April 22, 2017 10:51 PM
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pinch-hitter Chris Carter drilled a three-run homer in the eighth inning off reliever Felipe Rivero to lift the New York Yankees to an 11-5 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Saturday.

Carter sent the first pitch he saw from Rivero (1-1) into the bullpen beyond the center field fence for his first homer with the Yankees. Starlin Castro added a three-run shot of his own and Aaron Judge hit his team-high sixth home run for New York. Ronald Torreyes had four hits and two RBIs.

Dellin Betances (2-1) earned the win in relief.

Andrew McCutchen hit his third home run and had a sacrifice fly for Pittsburgh. David Freese added a solo home run, but the Pirates fell apart late.

 

