Vehicle Burglaries Reported In Durham

April 21, 2017 11:48 AM
(Durham, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – State Police in Durham are investigating a number of vehicle burglaries in town.

The Resident Trooper’s Office is looking into seven such incidents that occurred on Pleasent Terrace early Thursday morning.

Troopers say all of the vehicles that had been entered were unlocked.

Items missing included loose change, gift cards, and a Liberty Bank debit card, troopers said.

In the case of the missing debit card, the owner told police it was used early this morning at the Sunshine Food Mart to purchase items.

Anyone with any information is urged to call State Police in Durham at (860) 399-2100.

As a side note, police agencies in the past have encouraged owners to lock their vehicles and not leaving anything of value in plain sight.

