Relatives Of Group Home Residents Speak Out Against Privatization, Layoffs

NEWINGTON, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – Relatives of some of Connecticut’s most vulnerable residents are again speaking out against plans to privatize state group homes and the potential for more state employee layoffs.

In an event organized by a labor union that represents Department of Developmental Services workers, those whose loved ones receive state services pleaded with the governor on Friday not to go through with privatization plans or layoffs. They contend that services offered in the private sector would not be of the same quality as those currently provided by the state.

Dora Ferrara of West Haven, whose brother, Pat, was born with cerebral palsy lives at the Hartford Regional Center in Newington. “There are tremendous resources the state has put into the regional centers and it is extremely short-sighted to throw those away,” she said. “I urge the governor to reconsider balancing the budget on the back of these fantastic workers and families.”

Governor Dannel Malloy’s administration has notified state employee unions that nearly 1,100 workers could face layoffs in May if ongoing concessions talks don’t produce results.