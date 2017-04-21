Police Investigate Shooting In Rocky Hill

ROCKY HILL, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – State Police have been called in to lead the investigation into a shooting Thursday night in Rocky Hill.
Local police were called to 60 Belamose Avenue for a reported injured person to find a man with serious injuries, possibly from a gun shot wound, said troopers. He was taken to Hartford Hospital.
Early Friday morning, the State’s Attorney’s Office requested that the Central District Major Crime Unit take over the investigation, said troopers.
Based on initial information, it appears to be an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public, said a press release from state police.