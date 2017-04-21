Maryland Murder Suspect Captured In Vernon

(VERNON, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – Vernon Police captured a suspect Friday wanted for the March 11 murder of a man in Baltimore.Baltimore investigators came to Vernon after they received a tip that Andrew Nurse might be in an apartment on Park West Drive.Vernon Police along with Connecticut State Police worked with Baltimore Police to confirm Nurse was inside the apartment. The Capitol Region Emergency Services Team was called to assist in apprehending Nurse.
The 28 year old Nurse surrendered without incident. Baltimore Police hold a warrant charging Nurse with murder.Nurse also had an outstanding warrant from Connecticut charging him with violation of probation. He allegedly violated a protective order by having contact with a woman in Vernon.
Nurse is being held on bonds totaling $4,025,000.00.He is scheduled to appear Monday in Rockville Superior Court.
He will be transported back to Baltimore once extradition proceedings have concluded.