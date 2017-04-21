Maryland Murder Suspect Captured In Vernon

April 21, 2017 9:22 PM
(VERNON, Conn./CBS Connecticut) –  Vernon Police  captured a suspect  Friday wanted for the March 11  murder  of a man in Baltimore.Baltimore investigators came to Vernon after they received a tip that  Andrew Nurse might be in an apartment on Park West Drive.Vernon Police along with Connecticut State Police  worked with  Baltimore Police to confirm Nurse was inside the apartment. The Capitol Region  Emergency Services  Team was called to assist  in   apprehending Nurse.

The 28 year old Nurse surrendered without incident. Baltimore Police hold a warrant charging  Nurse with murder.Nurse also had an outstanding warrant from Connecticut  charging him with violation of probation. He allegedly  violated a protective order by having contact with a woman in Vernon.

Nurse is being held  on bonds  totaling $4,025,000.00.He is scheduled to appear Monday in Rockville Superior Court.

He will be transported back to Baltimore once  extradition proceedings  have concluded.

