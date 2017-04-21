Malloy Names New Developmental Services Commissioner

April 21, 2017 1:04 PM
Filed Under: dannel malloy, Department of Developmental Services, Jordan Scheff

(CBS Connecticut) — Governor Dannel Malloy today named Jordan Scheff as the next commissioner of the state Department of Developmental Services.

“The biggest challenge that we face is we are trying to make sure everybody who needs a service can get a service at a time that is most appropriate for them, and that we balance that as we move away from a legacy system of institutional settings in a budget time when things are constrained,” Scheff said.

Scheff has five years of experience at the department that serves developmentally disabled people.

He has been acting commissioner for four months.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

At The Box Office
‘Jill on Money’ Business Breakfast: Buy Tickets Now

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia