Malloy Names New Developmental Services Commissioner

(CBS Connecticut) — Governor Dannel Malloy today named Jordan Scheff as the next commissioner of the state Department of Developmental Services.
“The biggest challenge that we face is we are trying to make sure everybody who needs a service can get a service at a time that is most appropriate for them, and that we balance that as we move away from a legacy system of institutional settings in a budget time when things are constrained,” Scheff said.
Scheff has five years of experience at the department that serves developmentally disabled people.
He has been acting commissioner for four months.