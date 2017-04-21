Dunkin Donuts Burglarized

April 21, 2017 7:41 PM
Filed Under: Burglary, Hebron

(HEBRON,Conn./CBS Connecticut)  –  State Police are investigating  an early Friday morning burglary at the Dunkin Donuts  on Main Street in Hebron.

A store clerk arriving for work  found the store was not locked.They also found a door  leading to a room that contained  an ATM, had been damaged and the    room accessed. The ATM was damaged and accessed ,as well.

An undisclosed amount of money was taken from the ATM.

Anyone  who believes they may have information that would help investigators is asked to  call detectives at 860-465-5469 or text TIP711 with any information to 274637.All calls and texts will remain confidential.

