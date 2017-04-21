Dunkin Donuts Burglarized

(HEBRON,Conn./CBS Connecticut) – State Police are investigating an early Friday morning burglary at the Dunkin Donuts on Main Street in Hebron.
A store clerk arriving for work found the store was not locked.They also found a door leading to a room that contained an ATM, had been damaged and the room accessed. The ATM was damaged and accessed ,as well.
An undisclosed amount of money was taken from the ATM.
Anyone who believes they may have information that would help investigators is asked to call detectives at 860-465-5469 or text TIP711 with any information to 274637.All calls and texts will remain confidential.