This Morning With Ray Dunaway April 20, 2017

Here’s what’s coming up this morning with Ray Dunaway.
7:20- Jonathan Harris, former Consumer Protection Commissioner, is the first candidate to declare his run after Democratic Gov. Dannel P. Malloy announced he wasn’t going to run for re-election. Learn about Harris’ vision for the position, the state, and more.
8:50- Eric Owens, Education Editor for Daily Caller, talks Clemson University’s “Diversity Training” materials… Are they really claiming expecting people to show up on time is racist?
All this, plus Weather and Traffic on the 8′s and much more.