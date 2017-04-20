One Rescued When Vehicle Goes Into Lake

April 20, 2017 10:48 AM
Filed Under: Hamden, water rescue

(Hamden, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – Hamden first responders are at the scene of a water rescue.

Earlier this morning, they say a vehicle went into a lake in the area of Waite Street.

Police and fire crews arrived on the scene where they successfully rescued the vehicle’s lone occupant, according to an account on the fire department’s Twitter page.

The person was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital for treatment.

There’s no word yet on the extent of injuries or how the vehicle wound up in the water.

