Modest Job Growth In CT For March

(Wethersfield, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – Connecticut saw a modest increase in the number of jobs in March and a slight uptick in the unemployment rate.

The state Labor Department says Connecticut grew 1,300 jobs last month.

Officials now put unemployment at 4.8 percent, up one-tenth of a percent over February but six-tenths of a percent lower than at the same point a year ago.

Director of the Office of Research Andy Condon says despite that, the labor force grew, which he says indicates workers are seeing opportunities with the low unemployment rate.

In addition, the department says it’s revising the February figures from a net loss of 1,600 jobs to a gain of 100.

The private sector grew by 1,200 positions and the government added 100 jobs last month.

Labor officials say six of tens sectors have seen gains when compared to the same point a year ago.