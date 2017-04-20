Man Rescued At Sea Seeks To Have Court Document Sealed

April 20, 2017 8:26 AM
Filed Under: Linda Carman, Middletown, Nathan Carman

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (CBS Connecticut and AP) – A man whose mother is presumed dead after their boat sank in the Atlantic Ocean is asking a Connecticut judge to seal from public view a search warrant that disclosed that he was a suspect in the 2013 slaying of his millionaire grandfather.

A hearing on Nathan Carman’s request is set for Thursday in Middletown.

The Vernon, Vermont, resident left a Rhode Island marina with Linda Carman on Sept. 17. He was found in a life raft eight days later south of Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts, but his mother was missing.

He wants a search warrant for his former Middletown home sealed. His lawyer says it contains damaging, unproven allegations.

The warrant says Carman was a suspect in the still-unsolved killing of his grandfather, John Chakalos, in Windsor, Connecticut.

Carman denies any wrongdoing.

