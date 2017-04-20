Man Rescued At Sea Denied Request For Sealing Of Warrant

April 20, 2017 4:04 PM
Filed Under: Linda Carman, Middletown, Nathan Carman

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (CBS Connecticut and AP) – A Connecticut judge has denied a request from a man rescued at sea to seal from public view a warrant that disclosed that he was a suspect in the 2013 slaying of his millionaire grandfather.

A lawyer for Nathan Carman argued it could hurt his client’s efforts to find a job if the document remained in the public domain.

The judge denied the request following a hearing Thursday.

Carman’s mother, Linda Carman, of Middletown, is presumed dead after their boat sank in the Atlantic Ocean in September. Nathan Carman was found in a life raft.

The warrant said Carman was a suspect in the still-unsolved killing of his grandfather, John Chakalos, in Windsor, Connecticut. More recently police have described Carman as a person of interest.

Carman has denied any wrongdoing.

A Middletown Police officer was in court, and followed Carman outside to his vehicle, a dark blue Ford F-450 with a broken windshield wiper.

The officer stopped following and spoke into a walkie-talkie as Carman got in the pickup truck.

img 20170420 143759 665 Man Rescued At Sea Denied Request For Sealing Of Warrant

Nathan Carman drives away from Superior Court in Middletown in a Ford F-450 pickup truck. Photo by WTIC’s Matt Dwyer.

