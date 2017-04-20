Layoff Notices Go Out To State Emplpoyees

HARTFORD, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – The Malloy administration has issued notices to nearly 1,100 state workers that they could be laid off next month if the administration and state employee unions fail to reach an agreement on concessions to help ease red ink in the state budget.
Absent concessions, it’s the first phase of a plan to save $700 million next fiscal year. In addition to the layoffs, more than 120 vacant positions would be left unfilled. The affected employees include non-union employees as well as members of various bargaining units, said the administration.
Speaking with reporters on Thursday, Governor Dannel Malloy said the notifications are required by contract; he insisted they are not an effort to gain an upper hand at the bargaining table, as concessions talks continue.
“It is not for the purposes of trying to obtain an edge or blow up discussions,” he said. “It just is a legal requirement.”
Malloy said he remains hopeful that his administration and state employee unions can reach a deal to avoid layoffs. However, he said talks cannot continue forever.