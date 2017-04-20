Drought Conditions Improve

(CBS Connecticut) – Recent rains across Connecticut have washed the remaining pocket of “severe drought” that covered a large swath of western Connecticut.
The U.S. Drought Monitor released Thursday shows “moderate drought conditions” in western Connecticut, the Hartford area, and most of Middlesex County. Conditions are “abnormally dry” in Tolland County, and the northwest and southwest corners. In extreme eastern Connecticut, conditions are normal.
Drought conditions were at their worst in Connecticut last fall, according to Nicole Belk, a service hydrologist with the National Weather Service.
“The best window of opportunity for us to get out of drought conditions is during the season when the vegetation is dormant– so the winter months and especially the springtime,” she said. “It’s nice to see that we’ve had some improvement after being dry for so long.”
Rainfall so far for April ranges from 2.75″ to over 4″ across the state, said Belk.
The Metropolitan District Commission said Thursday that its drinking water reservoir levels were at nearly 93 percent, compared to under 75 percent on Dec. 22 of last year.