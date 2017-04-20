CSP Charges Fake Cop

(Bridgeport, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – A New York City man is being charged in Connecticut with impersonating a Big Apple police officer.

The State Police Troop G barracks in Bridgeport began receiving 911 calls just before 7:00 p.m. Wednesday of the driver of a Nissan SUV operating recklessly along northbound Interstate 95.

Witnesses told police the vehicle driven by 46-year-old Popeye Whittingham had emergency lights flashing and was weaving in and out of traffic.

Troopers investigating a pair of separate crashes finally got Whittingham to stop near exit 17 in Norwalk.

They say his vehicle’s registration had expired and he displayed a detective’s badge to them during the stop.

Officials say while Whittingham is a volunteer clergy/bishop in the NYPD’s 32nd precinct, he has no police powers.

Whittingham now faces charges of unauthorized use of colored lights, impersonating a police officer, reckless driving, operating an unregistered motor vehicle, and driving on a suspended license.

Bond was set at $2,500 and he’s due in court May 3.