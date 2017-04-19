Safety Upgrades at Brainard Airport Could Remove Acres of Trees

HARTFORD, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – Preliminary plans are being considered regarding safety upgrades near Brainard Airport in Hartford. Chief among them is a proposal that could see the elimination of acres of trees along and near the Connecticut River.

The Connecticut Airport Authority is considering these plans with aviation safety in mind, though nothing is finalized yet. Three public hearings are scheduled to be held in the city over the next week.

City Planning and Zoning Commission Chairwoman Sara Bronin says there are concerns about the number of trees that could be removed. “I know many are concerned with the potential impact of the removal of such a large number of trees at Brainard Airport,” she said. “The proposal right now is that 40 acres of trees will be removed.”

Bronin says the trees provide environmental benefits, including filtering noise and air pollution, among other benefits. “These particular trees are pretty near the Connecticut River,” she added. “So they also have the additional benefit of filtering runoff that might go into the Connecticut River.”