Renter Accused In Cash, Jewels Theft

April 19, 2017 12:39 PM
Filed Under: jewel theft, Milford

(Milford, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – Milford police say they’ve made an arrest in the theft of thousands of dollars from the home of a city resident last year.

Police say the original complaint was filed last December.

They say 24-year-old Nicholas Bodine of Easton was renting the home from the owners at the time.

Bodine is accused of taking over $28,000 in jewelry and money from the home.

It turns out, numerous pieces of jewelry were found at local pawn shops.

Police are charging Bodine with first-degree larceny.  Bond was set at $50,000.

