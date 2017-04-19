Plane In East Windsor Crash Was 1946 Model

April 19, 2017 3:06 PM
Filed Under: East Windsor, Luscombe, Plane Crash

(CBS Connecticut) — Investigators today said a small plane that crashed in East Windsor was built shortly after World War Two.  Two people were killed in the crash.

National Transportation Safety Board Senior Air Safety Investigator Ralph Hicks says the Luscombe 8-A was a 1946 model.

“We have plenty of airplanes like this flying,” Hicks said, when asked how unusual it was for such an old plan to still be in use. “As long as they are maintained properly, and maintained annually with their inspections, they can fly for a long time.”

The single-engine aircraft hit trees about a hundred feet up, then fell straight down.

The plane came to rest upside down against some trees, with the engine below ground level.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

CT Business Spotlight
‘Jill on Money’ Business Breakfast: Buy Tickets Now

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia