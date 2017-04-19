Plane In East Windsor Crash Was 1946 Model

(CBS Connecticut) — Investigators today said a small plane that crashed in East Windsor was built shortly after World War Two. Two people were killed in the crash.
National Transportation Safety Board Senior Air Safety Investigator Ralph Hicks says the Luscombe 8-A was a 1946 model.
“We have plenty of airplanes like this flying,” Hicks said, when asked how unusual it was for such an old plan to still be in use. “As long as they are maintained properly, and maintained annually with their inspections, they can fly for a long time.”
The single-engine aircraft hit trees about a hundred feet up, then fell straight down.
The plane came to rest upside down against some trees, with the engine below ground level.