Norwalk Man Charged In Child Endangerment Incident

April 19, 2017 9:09 PM
Filed Under: arrest, norwalk

(NORWALK,Conn./CBS Connecticut)  – Norwalk Police   arrested a local man after a police officer on patrol on Chestnut Street saw him in his car  talking with a female juvenile.As the officer   got closer, the driver,  32 year old Angel Jimenez – Barzallo  quickly drove away.The officer spoke with the girl  who said  Jimenez-Barzallo  asked her to get into the car.

The officer stopped the car  and learned Jimenez -Barzallo  had grabbed the girl’s wrist and hand and only let go when he saw  the police car.

Jimenez-Barzallo  was arrested and charged with Risk of Injury to a Minor and  Breach of Peace.Bond was set at $50,000. Jimenez-Barzallo has an April  28th  court date.

