Norwalk Man Charged In Child Endangerment Incident

(NORWALK,Conn./CBS Connecticut) – Norwalk Police arrested a local man after a police officer on patrol on Chestnut Street saw him in his car talking with a female juvenile.As the officer got closer, the driver, 32 year old Angel Jimenez – Barzallo quickly drove away.The officer spoke with the girl who said Jimenez-Barzallo asked her to get into the car.
The officer stopped the car and learned Jimenez -Barzallo had grabbed the girl’s wrist and hand and only let go when he saw the police car.
Jimenez-Barzallo was arrested and charged with Risk of Injury to a Minor and Breach of Peace.Bond was set at $50,000. Jimenez-Barzallo has an April 28th court date.