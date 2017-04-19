Mass. State Police Investigating Hernandez Hanging

April 19, 2017 9:37 AM
Filed Under: Aaron Hernandez, hernandez trial, Massachusetts State Police, Milford

MILFORD, Mass. (AP) — Massachusetts state police say they have launched an investigation into former NFL star Aaron Hernandez’s death by hanging in prison.

Worcester District Attorney Joseph Early, Jr., says detectives assigned to his office and the Department of Correction are investigating Hernandez’s death.

Authorities say Hernandez used a bedsheet to hang himself early Wednesday at the Souza-Baranowski Correctional Center in Shirley, Massachusetts.

Early says Massachusetts’ chief medical examiner is conducting an autopsy in Boston to determine the exact cause and manner of death.

Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn prosecuted Hernandez in the 2013 murder of Odin Lloyd. Quinn calls Hernandez’s death “a shocking and sad end to a very tragic series of events that has negatively impacted a number of families.”

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

‘Jill on Money’ Business Breakfast: Buy Tickets Now
Win Red Sox Tickets With Player Of The Game!

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia