Department of Health Releases New Guide To Safe Eating of Connecticut Fish

HARTFORD, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – The state Department of Health has released its 2017 guide on the safe eating of fish caught in Connecticut waterways.

“If I Catch It, Can I Eat It? A Guide to Safe Eating of Fish Caught in Connecticut,” the report released this morning, details best practices when eating fish caught locally. The big change in this year’s report is an uptick in the levels of Polychlorinated Biphenyl (PCBs) found in fish, particularly in the Housatonic River and Lakes Lillinonah and Zoar.

The report advises that pregnant women and children should avoid fish from these bodies of water, while others should limit what they consume to one meal every two months. Mercury contamination continues to be present in Connecticut’s freshwater fish, as well, making them another source of fish that should be eaten in moderation.

Both English and Spanish versions of the report are available at tackle shops, town clerk offices, and health departments. Read more about this year’s report at CT.gov/dph