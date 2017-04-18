Yankees Win Streak Ends At 8

By RONALD BLUM AP Baseball Writer



NEW YORK (AP) _ Miguel Gonzalez pitched shutout ball into the ninth inning to win a road start for the first time in two years, Leury Garcia and Avisail Garcia homered off Luis Severino, and the Chicago White Sox beat the Yankees 4-1 Tuesday night to stop New York’s eight-game winning streak.

Gonzalez (2-0) allowed four hits _ all infield singles _ and one run in 8 1/3 innings, struck out four and walked one. He had been 0-7 in 19 road starts since a victory at Tampa Bay for Baltimore on July 25, 2015.

The right-hander, who threw just 88 pitches, retired his first 12 batters before Starlin Castro’s infield single on a slow bouncer to shortstop leading off the fifth.

David Robertson relieved with a 4-0 lead and two on in the ninth. He loaded the bases with a walk to Jacoby Ellsbury, then struck out Matt Holliday. Robertson forced in a run with a walk to Castro, then got Aaron Judge to ground into a forceout for his fourth save, ending a game that breezed by in just 2 hours, 16 minutes.

On the 94th anniversary of the first game at original Yankee Stadium across 161st Street, the Yankees lost for the first time in eight home games this season.

Severino (1-1) was dominant for much of the night, throwing his fastball at up to 99 mph. He allowed just three hits in a career-high eight innings, struck out 10 and walked none. But two of the hits were homers, and three of the four runs off him were earned.

Leury Garcia reached down to drive a 96 mph pitch into the Yankees bullpen in the third for his first home run this season.

Chicago made it 4-0 in the seventh after Tim Anderson singled, just the second ball the White Sox hit out of the infield. Melky Cabrera hit a double-play ball to shortstop Pete Kozma, who allowed the grounder to glance off his glove for an error.

Cleanup hitter Jose Abreu, just 8 for 49 (.163) at the plate this year, popped up a bunt to the catcher, and Avisail Garcia sent a hanging slider into the visitors bullpen in left-center.

THIRD GARCIA

Willy Garcia hit a two-run homer for Charlotte against Pawtucket, a day after he was optioned to Chicago’s Triple-A team.

BRONX CHEERS

Ex-Yankee Melky Cabrera was booed when he caught Greg Bird’s fly to left ending the second inning. He made a motion to throw the ball into the seats, then stopped and ran back to Chicago’s dugout.

TRAINER’S ROOM

White Sox: 3B Todd Frazier says he is recovering from his stomach illness, which has limited him to two games since April 11. “We’re going to take it slow with him. He looks like he’s lost a little bit of weight,” manager Rick Renteria said. … Renteria (knee inflammation) said he was down to using one crutch and will have an MRI. “I had the meniscus removed back in `77,” he said. … C Geovany Soto (right elbow inflammation) threw Monday. He is eligible to come off the disabled list Friday and could be activated then or shortly after, GM Rick Hahn said. … LHP Carlos Rodon (bursitis in left biceps) and RHP Jake Petricka (lat strain) still haven’t thrown off a mound and there’s no timetable for their return, according to Hahn. There also is not a timetable for OF Charlie Tilson (stress reaction in right foot), who got out of his walking boot Monday. … RHP Juan Minaya (right abdominal strain) is throwing batting practice and could start a rehab assignment in the next week.

Yankees: SS Didi Gregorius (strained right shoulder) lined a single to center and struck out against RHP Nick Rumbelow (Tommy John surgery) in a simulated game. Gregorius, likely to start an injury rehabilitation assignment Friday at Class A Tampa, also hit three liners to center off RHP Branden Pinder (Tommy John surgery) during 10 pitches of batting practice. Gregorius could rejoin the Yankees during their next homestand. … SS Gleyber Torres was scratched at Double-A Trenton due to right shoulder soreness.

UP NEXT

RHP Masahiro Tanaka (1-1, 8.36 ERA) starts Wednesday’s series finale for New York, and RHP Dylan Covey (0-0, 1.69) goes for Chicago. The 25-year-old Covey allowed one run over 5 1/3 innings at Minnesota in his big league debut Friday.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)