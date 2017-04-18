Woman Injured In Bristol House Fire

April 18, 2017 10:36 AM
BRISTOL, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – A 71-year-old woman is being treated for burns and smoke inhalation following a fire Monday night at a home on Topsfield Road in Bristol.

The blaze in the single-family home was reported at 9:39 p.m., said Fire Marshal Robert Grimaldi. He says firefighters had to force their way into the home to rescue the woman. She was air lifted to the burn unit at Bridgeport Hospital.

Two cats and a dog perished in the blaze, said Grimaldi. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

