Three Sent To Hospitals After East Hartford Fire

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – Neighbors helped to get residents out of a burning two-family home on Saunders Street in East Hartford early Tuesday morning.
Around a half dozen people were in the home when the blaze broke out around midnight, said firefighters.
Authorities say a 10-year-old boy and a 19-year-old man were taken to Connecticut Children’s Medical Center in Hartford with smoke inhalation; one firefighter was taken to St. Francis Hospital and Medical Center in Hartford for smoke inhalation.
The home sustained significant damage. The cause of the fire is under investigation.