Preston Voters Approve Agreement With Mohegan Tribe

April 18, 2017 9:31 PM
(PRESTON,Conn./CBS Connecticut)  Residents  in Preston have overwhelmingly approved  the Property Disposition and Development Agreement  with the Mohegan Tribal Gaming Authority for the Preston  Riverwalk site.The vote was 813 to 137.It clears the way for the Mohegan Tribe  to  purchase and develop the former Norwich Hospital property.

The tribe plans  an outdoor theme park, indoor water park residential units,retail , hotel and a   sports complex on the site.

A  signing ceremony is scheduled for Wednesday  at 12:15 pm  at the Preston Riverwalk’s Administration  Building.

