Preston Voters Approve Agreement With Mohegan Tribe

(PRESTON,Conn./CBS Connecticut) Residents in Preston have overwhelmingly approved the Property Disposition and Development Agreement with the Mohegan Tribal Gaming Authority for the Preston Riverwalk site.The vote was 813 to 137.It clears the way for the Mohegan Tribe to purchase and develop the former Norwich Hospital property.
The tribe plans an outdoor theme park, indoor water park residential units,retail , hotel and a sports complex on the site.
A signing ceremony is scheduled for Wednesday at 12:15 pm at the Preston Riverwalk’s Administration Building.