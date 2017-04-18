New Town Manager For West Hartford

(West Hartford, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – This summer, West Hartford will have a new town manager.
The Town Council on Monday night named longtime Mansfield town manager Matt Hart to succeed the retiring Ron Van Winkle.
Hart leaves Mansfield after 17 years, first as assistant to the town manager.
He was appointed Mansfield town manager in 2006.
Hart says what drew him and his family to West Hartford was the makeup of the community and a chance to explore new challenges, similar to when he started in Mansfield.
He says he’s long viewed West Hartford as “Connecticut’s premier community”. He says he appreciates the diversity, the economic base, and several capital projects that are being undertaken.
Hart starts his new position in West Hartford in July.