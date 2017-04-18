Hartford Man Gets 15 Years For Fatally Stabbing Friend

April 18, 2017 8:32 AM
Filed Under: fatal stabbing, hartford, Leshawn-Anthony Davis

HARTFORD, Conn. (CBS Connecticut and AP) – A Hartford man who fatally stabbed his friend during a fight over a cellphone has been sentenced to 15 years in prison.

The Courant reports that 29-year-old Leshawn-Anthony Davis was sentenced Monday for the December 2013 death of Lamont Cox.

Davis was originally charged with murder but pleaded guilty in February to a reduced charge of first-degree manslaughter.

Prosecutors say they agreed to the lesser charge because they did not think they could prove that Davis intended to kill the 34-year-old Cox. Davis said Cox was armed with a hammer and he stabbed him in self-defense.

Davis apologized to Cox’s family in court.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.) 

