Veterans’ Lawsuit Says Army Unevenly Considers PTSD Effects

April 17, 2017 1:48 PM
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (CBS Connecticut and AP) – A lawsuit filed in Connecticut alleges the U.S. Army in some cases has failed to consider the effects of post-traumatic stress disorder and other mental health conditions when issuing less-than-honorable discharges.

The lawsuit was filed Monday in federal court by two veterans who served in Iraq and Afghanistan and said they were wrongly denied honorable discharges.

The plaintiffs are represented by students and professors with the Yale Law School Veterans Legal Services Clinic.

It argues that a review board set up to give a veterans a second chance often does not adequately consider the effects of PTSD and related conditions.

The lawsuit names acting Army Secretary Robert Speer as the defendant. An Army official said it does not generally comment on pending litigation.

