Shelton Man Arrested After Telling Another Man He Set a Building On Fire

SHELTON, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – A Shelton man will appear in court today after being accused of setting fire to a residence in downtown Shelton Sunday afternoon.
Police arrested 51-year-old Michael Karolkowski, after they say another man reported Karolkowski had come up to him and said he just lit a house on fire. The fire started in the basement of an occupied residence.
Karolkowski is charged with arson, interfering with an officer, reckless endangerment, and other offenses. The residents of the building were able to escape the flames safely.