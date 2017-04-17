Police Identify Massachusetts Man Shot And Killed By Officer

April 17, 2017 1:28 PM
Filed Under: police shooting, Suffield

SUFFIELD, Conn. (AP) — The person fatally shot by a town police officer in Connecticut has been identified as a Massachusetts man.

Connecticut State Police says 57-year-old Thomas Gezotis, of West Springfield, Massachusetts was shot by Suffield police on April 13.

State police say they’re still investigating the incident, which happened at about 12:30 p.m. during a motor vehicle stop.

Police have released few details, only saying there was an “interaction” with a person in the car that resulted in the officer firing at least one round.

Gezotis was taken to the hospital where he died.

The officer, whose name has not been released, was not shot, but was taken to the hospital for evaluation.

 

