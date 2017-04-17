High Risk of Forest Fires Today, Despite Weekend Rain

HARTFORD, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – State officials are warning of a very high forest fire risk today.
Connecticut is in the middle of brush fire season, which typically runs from mid-March to mid-May, and officials from the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection’s Division of Forestry are warning conditions today put parts of the state at high risk for brush and forest fires.
“What we have is our 1 hour fuels, defined as grasses, twigs, and leaves, obtain the same atmospheric condition as we see in the air within one hour’s time,” State Forester Chris Martin explained. “I guess it’s surprising to some folks that overnight we may have had some rain, but this morning and this afternoon, we could see some brush fires.”
Martin says people should be extra vigilant discarding smoking materials, and even barbecuing in the back yard.