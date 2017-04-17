Cyclist Badly Injured After Crashing Into Police Cruiser

April 17, 2017 8:36 AM
Filed Under: Christopher Petteway, New London

NEW LONDON, Conn. (CBS Connecticut and AP) – Police in New London say a man is in critical condition after colliding with a police cruiser while cycling.
Authorities say the crash happened around 3:52 p.m. Sunday. Police tell The Day that 41-year-old Christopher Petteway, of New London, was struck by a New London police officer who was responding to a domestic disturbance call.

Petteway was taken to Lawrence + Memorial Hospital and then later airlifted to Yale New Haven Hospital. He remains in critical condition.

The officer involved in the crash was not injured.

The state police will investigate the crash at the request of New London police and the New London State’s Attorney Office.

