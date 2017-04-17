Boater Dies After Falling Overboard Into Long Island Sound

MILFORD, Conn. (CBS Connecticut and AP) – A boater has died after falling into Long Island Sound off the Connecticut coast.

Connecticut Environmental Conservation Police and Milford fire officials say that Richard Melucci, 43, of Mount Sinai, New York, died after falling overboard on Saturday evening.

Newsday reports that Melucci was an anesthesiologist, father and avid boater.

His wife called for help from the boat just after 6 p.m. Saturday. It took the Coast Guard about an hour to find the man. Emergency crews tried to save him, but he was later declared dead at a hospital.

Authorities say the boat was near Charles Island, and had been returning to its home port on Long Island. Melucci had been scheduled to join family for an Easter dinner there Sunday.

Milford police are investigating.

