Preston To Vote On Mohegan Development Land Deal

April 16, 2017 1:11 PM

PRESTON, Conn. (AP) _ Voters in Preston will decide whether to approve an
agreement that could ultimately lead to a major entertainment, sports, outdoor
recreation and resort attraction being built on the former Norwich State
Hospital property.

A referendum vote will be held Tuesday in the small, farming community.

The Day of New London reports (http://bit.ly/2oeI2e0) how the vote comes nearly
one year after town officials and the Mohegan Tribal Gaming Authority first
agreed to negotiate a possible sale of the former state psychiatric hospital
property, which abuts the Thames River.

Under the agreement, the tribe would take ownership of 388 acres. The Mohegans
hope to build a 100,000-square-foot outdoor theme park, a 90,000-square-foot
indoor water park, a 100-room luxury hotel and other attractions. Specific
projects will require local approvals.
___
Information from: The Day, http://www.theday.com

