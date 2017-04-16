Illegal Weapons Arrest

(BROOKFIELD,Conn./CBS Connecticut) – State Police arrested a motorcyclist traveling at a high rate of speed on Route 7 northbound in Brookfield late Saturday morning.When the motorcylcist saw the state police cruisers, he slowed to 35 miles per hour and would not pass the cruisers.
Troopers stopped the motorcycle and found the operator,49 year old Domingos Reis of Danbury in possession of illegal weapons, a small bat with spike strips at the end that appears to be a bludgeoning weapon and a knife.
Reis was charged with Weapons in a Motor Vehicle and several motor vehicle infractions.
Reis was released after posting $1,000.00 bond. He is scheduled to appear in Danbury Superior Court May 5.