Settlement Talks Planned In Police Brutality Lawsuit

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Settlement talks are planned in a lawsuit against a former Meriden police officer who pushed a handcuffed suspect who fell and fractured his skull at the police department in 2010.

Discussions are scheduled Monday in federal court in Hartford in the lawsuit against Evan Cossette, son of Meriden Police Chief Jeffry Cossette.

The lawsuit filed by Pedro Temich alleges excessive force and violations of his constitutional rights. Cossette was convicted of criminal charges and sentenced to more than a year in prison in 2013.

Temich was detained in connection with a hit-and-run accident when Cossette pushed him in a jail cell. Temich fell and hit his head on a concrete bench. He lost consciousness and was brought to a hospital, where he received 12 staples in his head.