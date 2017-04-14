YouTube Has A New Dark Mode: Here’s How To Get It

CBS Local — YouTube hasn’t formally announced anything yet, but it appears they’ve tailored a new feature for the night owls, or the users who fall into the rabbit hole of related videos: a dark mode.

This dark mode, discovered by Reddit user _paul-, shifts the typical white background layout to black. Optimal for night viewing, or just another way to keep things fresh. This is what it looks like.

Here’s how to activate it on your screen. If you have the most recent download of Google Chrome, hit control + shift + I (Windows) or option + command + I (Mac). Then hit “console”.

Once there, paste this text: document.cookie=”VISITOR_INFO1_LIVE=fPQ4jCL6EiE”

The final steps are to close that developer window, refresh the browser then you’ll have a toggle switch for dark mode in the main settings on the top right.

Looks pretty rad. What do you think?