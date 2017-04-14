Wrong-Way Driver Causes Three-Car Crash, I-91 Closure

EAST WINDSOR, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – State police are investigation a three-vehicle crash which shut down I-91 in East Windsor for hours overnight, and sent a Farmington man to the hospital with serious injuries.
Police say Ronald Vanderjagt of Farmington was driving northbound in the Southbound lanes of I-91 in East Windsor. His car proceeded to hit the median, roll over, and catch fire. State troopers say the driver exited his vehicle, and was struck by another car.
Two other drivers also crashed, and were sent to the hospital. Vanderjagt is at Baystate Medical Center in Springfield, MA, with serious injuries.