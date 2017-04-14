Wrong-Way Driver Causes Three-Car Crash, I-91 Closure

April 14, 2017 9:43 AM
Filed Under: Accident, East Windsor, I-91

EAST WINDSOR, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – State police are investigation a three-vehicle crash which shut down I-91 in East Windsor for hours overnight, and sent a Farmington man to the hospital with serious injuries.

Police say Ronald Vanderjagt of Farmington was driving northbound in the Southbound lanes of I-91 in East Windsor.  His car proceeded to hit the median, roll over, and catch fire.  State troopers say the driver exited his vehicle, and was struck by another car.

Two other drivers also crashed, and were sent to the hospital. Vanderjagt is at Baystate Medical Center in Springfield, MA, with serious injuries.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

Win Red Sox Tickets With Player Of The Game!
CBS Hartford 4 Charity

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia