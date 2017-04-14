New London Man Arrested On A Child Pornography Charge

(NEW LONDON,Conn./CBS Connecticut) – New London Police have arrested a local man on a charge of Possession of Child Pornography.The investigation stemmed from an earlier arrest of 41 year old David Gunn in December , when New London Police responded to a local pharmacy on the report of a man printing photographs believed to be child pornography on the store’s photo machine.Gunn was arrested that day for unrelated charges and devices belonging to him were seized.
Further investigation and the execution of search and seizure warrants on electronic devices belonging to Gunn revealed he was in possession of numerous images of child pornography.
A $50,000 sash surety bond was set by the court.