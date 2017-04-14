New London Man Arrested On A Child Pornography Charge

April 14, 2017 6:20 PM
Filed Under: arrest, child porn, New London

(NEW LONDON,Conn./CBS Connecticut)  –  New London Police have arrested a  local man  on a charge of Possession of Child Pornography.The investigation stemmed from an earlier arrest of  41 year old David Gunn in December , when New London Police responded to a  local pharmacy on the report of a man  printing photographs   believed to be child pornography on the  store’s  photo machine.Gunn was arrested that day   for unrelated charges and  devices belonging to him were seized.

Further investigation  and the execution of  search and seizure warrants on electronic  devices  belonging to Gunn revealed   he was in possession of numerous images of child pornography.

A $50,000 sash  surety bond was set by the court.

