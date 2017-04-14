Firefighters Douse Kitchen Blaze At Manchester Apartment Complex

April 14, 2017 2:54 PM
Manchester

(Manchester, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – No injuries were reported when a fire broke out this afternoon in an apartment complex in Manchester.

The call came in just after noon to the Squire Village complex.

Firefighters entered the building and after arriving to find a moderate smoke condition from one apartment.

The complex was evacuated as a precaution.

The occupants, a mother and her 2-year-old daughter, weren’t home at the time, arriving during the operation.  They’re being assisted by the American Red Cross.

Investigators still haven’t determined what caused the fire.

All other occupants of the building were allowed to return to their units.

