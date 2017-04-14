Bald Eagle Released In Suffield After Rehab From Injuries

April 14, 2017 1:59 PM
Filed Under: bald eagle, Suffield

SUFFIELD, Conn. (AP) — A bald eagle found injured last week by construction workers in Connecticut has been released back into the wild.

The bird was treated for six deep puncture wounds and four smaller wounds at the Massachusetts Birds of Prey rehabilitation facility in Conway, Massachusetts.

Officials there say it responded well to antibiotics.

It was released Friday morning near where it was found in Suffield, Connecticut in front of a cheering crowd.

Wildlife officials say the bird likely suffered its injuries fighting another eagle during what is mating season.

 

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

