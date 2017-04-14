AT HOME CT: A New Alzheimer’s Report

April 14, 2017 3:35 PM

Jennifer Walker, Vice President Communications and Advocacy for the Alzheimer’s Association of Connecticut, joins Bill Pearse to discuss Alzheimer’s and a new report.

Jennifer says there are currently 5.5 million Americans living with Alzheimer’s Disease and 75 thousand in Connecticut. The report from the Alzheimer’s Association released in March shows the national number of Alzheimer’s cases is expected to nearly triple by 2050 if treatment is not found. It is the 6th leading cause of death in the U.S. and is the only disease in the top 10 causes of death in the U.S. without a way to prevent cure or even slow its progression.

The report also looked at the responsibilities of someone caring for someone with dementia, which often falls to women, who make up two thirds of the caregivers.

