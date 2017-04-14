Arrest Made In 2015 Murder

ELLINGTON, Conn. (AP) _ Connecticut State Police say they’ve solved a 2015 murder mystery and charged an Ellington man in the killing of his wife.
Trooper Kelly Grant said Friday that authorities arrested Richard Dabate on a murder charge in the fatal shooting of 39-year-old Connie Dabate at their home on Dec. 23, 2015.
Connie Dabate was found dead and Richard Dabate was found wounded when authorities responded to a burglary alarm at their home. The couple’s two sons, then ages 9 and 6, were in school at the time.
The medical examiner’s office determined Connie Dabate died from multiple gunshot wounds to her head and abdomen. Richard Dabate was treated for undisclosed injuries at a hospital.
