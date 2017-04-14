A Look At Sex Abuse Cases At Elite Boarding Schools

WALLINGFORD, Conn. (AP) — An investigation at Choate Rosemary Hall has detailed abuse by at least a dozen former educators who sexually molested students over four decades. The school in Wallingford, Connecticut, issued an apology and thanked victims for coming forward. It was the latest example of an elite boarding school reckoning with abuse by faculty members.

Here is a look at some other recent cases:

ST. GEORGE’S SCHOOL

The school in Middletown, Rhode Island, agreed in August to a sexual abuse settlement that provides compensation for up to 30 former students who were assaulted. Dozens of victims had come forward in the previous several months with stories of abuse by school employees and fellow students as far back as the 1970s and as recently as the 2000s. A report by a Boston lawyer said the school became a “private hell” for dozens of students.

HORACE MANN SCHOOL

An investigation at the elite private school in New York City in 2015 identified more than 60 former students who said they were sexually abused from the 1960s through the 1990s. A 2013 report by the Bronx district attorney’s office had cited 25 alleged victims. The school has announced a number of settlements with former students.

SOLEBURY SCHOOL

A grand jury report earlier this year detailed a half-century of sexual abuses at the boarding school in Bucks County, Pennsylvania. The report identified nine adults who sexually abused students since the 1950s. Only one teacher was ever charged with a sex crime, in the 1990s.

PHILLIPS ACADEMY

Five former faculty members at the school in Andover, Massachusetts, were found through an investigation last year to have engaged in sexual misconduct. The abuse occurred in the 1970s and 1980s. The school apologized for the harm endured by the victims.

POMFRET SCHOOL

In September, the school in Pomfret, Connecticut, revealed that several of its teachers engaged in improper sexual conduct with students from the 1970s to the 2000s. An independent investigation found four teachers likely engaged in misconduct, and there were other reports of allegations that could not be substantiated. The school said Pomfret officials were aware of misconduct, but no one reported the allegations to authorities.

DEERFIELD ACADEMY

The school in western Massachusetts last year agreed to pay $500,000 to settle a lawsuit by a former student who said he was sexually abused by a faculty member on trips for golf and squash matches against other prep schools. A 2013 investigation by a law firm for the school detailed allegations of misconduct by two faculty members, and the school offered an apology.