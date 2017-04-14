3 Charged With Scalping Yard Goat Tix

(Hartford, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – Police in Hartford say they arrested three people for scalping tickets to the inaugural Yard Goats game Thursday night at Dunkin’ Donuts Park.
Detectives conducted surveillance near the venue and say they spotted individuals suspected of conducting illegal sales of Yard Goats tickets.
Last night’s game, the first at the stadium, was a sell out.
Three people were taken into custody. A total of 17 tickets were seized.
Those under arrest are 23-year-old Anthony Hernandez and 56-year-old Ralph Mirando, both of East Haven, and 45-year-old Jeremy Manion of Springfield.
All face ticket scalping charges.