Sen. Chris Murphy Looks To Trump To Back Buy America Act

WASHINGTON, DC (CBS Connecticut) – Connecticut Senator Chris Murphy is continuing his efforts to give more preference to American goods and services when the federal government makes purchasing decisions.
Murphy says too many loopholes have been added to the current Buy America law over the decades. “Loopholes and exceptions built into the Buy America Act over the course of the last 80 years, have rendered it impotent,” he stated. In response to this concern, the Senator announced Wednesday his American Jobs Matter Act, which he claims will benefit manufacturing and other jobs in both Connecticut, and the rest of the United States.
The Act was announced by Murphy in a series of Tweets:
Senator Murphy, a vocal critic of Donald Trump and his administration in the past, says he will ask the president to support his bill.