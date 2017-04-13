Rhode Island Legislation Proposed To End Taxpayer-Funded Stadiums

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP & CBS Connecticut) — A new bill may ensure that the only thing a taxpayer has to pay for at a Pawtucket Red Sox game would be a hot dog and price of admission.

A bill introduced in the Rhode Island legislature would bar public money being spent on new stadium construction.

Republican representative Patricia Morgan tells WJAR-TV that as a private company intended to make money the Red Sox Triple-A affiliate should be responsible for building their own stadium.

He says the rationale for the stadium bill is that “the amount of money and long-term jobs it will bring in is not worth the substantial risk.”

The bill would mandate a vote from the General Assembly before any public finances are used to pay for a stadium.

This news comes the same day as Hartford, CT’s Dunkin’ Donuts Park, a taxpayer-funded stadium that was delayed a year beyond its original opening date, will finally celebrate its official Opening Day.