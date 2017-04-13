Programming Note: The Red Sox are on the air; Listen to Rush Limbaugh online. Read More

Official: Gov. Dan Malloy Will Not Seek Re-election

April 13, 2017 2:01 PM
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A legislative leader says Connecticut Gov. Dannel P. Malloy will not seek a third term.

The 61-year-old Democrat is expected to formally announce his plans not to run in the 2018 election at a news conference scheduled for Thursday afternoon at the state Capitol.

The legislative leader spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because Malloy had not yet made the announcement. The leader says the governor has been “making calls to folks that he’s not running” on Thursday afternoon. The leader was among those who received a call.

Malloy’s announcement comes as a growing list of potential Democratic and Republican gubernatorial candidates has been forming.

Much of Malloy’s tenure as governor has been marked by budget struggles.

 

