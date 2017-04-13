New Britain Mayor Unveils ’18 Budget

(New Britain, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – In New Britain, Mayor Erin Stewart presented her fiscal 2018 budget to the Common Council Wednesday evening.

Stewart says there would be no tax increase and no municipal layoffs if her budget is passed as is.

Stewart on the WTIC Morning Show said the total package is $241.3 million, which is little more than a million dollars less than the original Board of Finance proposal, and keeps the tax rate at 50-and-a-half mills.

In addition. the mayor says they’re hiring two companies to collect some $20-million in deliquent city taxes.

A public hearing on the budget is set for April 25.

Hear more details from Stewart as she spoke with Ray Dunaway this morning on WTIC: