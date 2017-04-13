Make Up Worth The Wait For Red Sox

By KEN POWTAK Associated Press



BOSTON (AP) _ Xander Bogaerts’ RBI single capped a three-run rally in the eighth inning Thursday, lifting the Boston Red Sox over the Pittsburgh Pirates 4-3 in a makeup from a rainout in the opening series.

Boston ended up sweeping Pittsburgh in three games at Fenway Park after winning the first two games of the season.

Andrew McCutchen tied Barry Bonds for fourth on Pittsburgh’s all-time list with his first homer of the season, but the Pirates lost their fourth straight.

Matt Barnes (2-0) worked one inning of hitless relief. Craig Kimbrel pitched the ninth for his third save.

Hanley Ramirez hit a bases-loaded, two-run double in the eighth off Juan Nicasio (0-2) that made it 3-all. Mookie Betts, the second of two close runners heading home, was out at the plate. Bogaerts then slapped his go-ahead hit to right.

Boston’s Mitch Moreland set a club record by hitting a double for the seventh straight game.

McCutchen hit the first pitch he saw from Eduardo Rodriguez off a billboard above the Green Monster for his 176th career homer.

The 30-year-old McCutchen _ the NL’s 2013 MVP _ entered the day with just one RBI following an offseason filled with trade rumors.

Pittsburgh starter Chad Kuhl gave up one run on five hits over 6 1/3 innings, striking out six without a walk.

Rodriguez gave up two of his three runs in the first inning, but struck out eight with four walks over 5 1/3.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Pirates: They may be a bit tired after a quick trip in and out of Boston. They arrived just before 1 a.m. and were heading to Chicago for a weekend series against the Cubs.

Red Sox: Ace lefty David Price, out since early into spring training with a strained left elbow, is set to throw a bullpen session on Saturday. . Manager John Farrell gave struggling 3B Pablo Sandoval the day off. He’s hitting just .133 (4 for 30) with two homers and seven RBIs. . LHP Robbie Ross Jr. was removed from his rehab assignment at Triple-A Pawtucket and activated from the 10-day disabled list. He was out with the flu. To make room, RHP Ben Taylor was optioned to Pawtucket.

MAKING IT LOOK EASY

Pirates third baseman Josh Harrison made a nice over-the-shoulder grab on a foul pop near the seats for the first out of the fifth and closed the inning by catching one down the third-base line close to the stands.

UP NEXT

Pirates: RHP Gerrit Cole (0-1, 6.55 ERA) is set to start against RHP Kyle Hendricks (1-0, 6.00) Friday afternoon in the first of three day games in Chicago. The Pirates were 1-8 at Wrigley Field last season, but Cole is 8-2 in his career against the Cubs.

Red Sox: They open a four-game series Friday against Tampa Bay with reigning AL Cy Young Award winner Rick Porcello (1-0, 4.38) facing Rays RHP Chris Archer (1-0, 2.45). Porcello has gone at least six innings in 20 consecutive starts, the majors’ longest active streak.

